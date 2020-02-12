Case to Watch: Grubhub drivers will tell 7th Circuit they are exempt from arbitrating wage claims

Another U.S. appeals court this week will consider whether drivers who make local deliveries for gig economy companies are involved in interstate commerce, in a case involving drivers who say Grubhub misclassified them as independent contractors.

The drivers’ lawyer, Shannon Liss-Riordan of Lichten & Liss-Riordan, on Wednesday will try to convince a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that delivering meals is part of the flow of interstate commerce. Her law partner, Harold Lichten, made similar arguments on behalf of Amazon drivers before the 1st and 9th Circuits last week.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37onHsq