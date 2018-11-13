Driver says he was GrubHub's employee under Calif. high court's new test

A former GrubHub Inc delivery driver who claims the company improperly classified him as an independent contractor has told a U.S. appeals court that the California Supreme Court’s adoption of a worker-friendly standard for reviewing misclassification claims bolsters his case, even though it came months after a federal judge tossed his lawsuit.

Lawyers for the driver, Raef Lawson, filed a brief with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday saying that GrubHub cannot get around the California Supreme Court’s May decision in Dynamex Operations West Inc v. Superior Court because Lawson and other drivers were integral to GrubHub’s business.

