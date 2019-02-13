Off-duty cops were security firm's employees - 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said police officers who had second jobs as security guards and traffic control officers were employees of the Kentucky company they worked for and not independent contractors, regardless of the fact that they had other full-time jobs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a federal judge in Louisville, Kentucky improperly found that police officers who had side jobs with Off Duty Police Services (ODPS) Inc were not its employees because they were not economically dependent on the company.

