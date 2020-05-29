Nissan exempt from Miss. law permitting workers to store guns in cars - 5th Circuit

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday said a Mississippi law allowing workers to store guns in their cars on employers’ property did not apply to a worker at a Nissan plant because the automaker had restricted access to the facility.

A unanimous three-judge 5th Circuit panel said the barbed-wire fence surrounding the plant, security cameras and patrols by guards “more than suffice” to qualify for an exemption from the state law when workers park their cars in restricted areas, and affirmed dismissal of wrongful termination claims by plaintiff Michael McIntyre.

