9th Circuit says USCIS wrongly denied H-1B petition over educational requirement

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services arbitrarily denied an IT consulting firm’s application to hire a computer programmer from India through the H-1B visa program.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Innova Solutions Inc that USCIS wrongly found that programming jobs do not “normally” require a bachelor’s degree, which is a prerequisite to be eligible for an H-1B visa.

