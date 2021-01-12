DOL finalizes rule raising prevailing wage rates for H-1B workers

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday issued a final rule significantly raising the minimum wages employers must pay to highly-skilled H-1B visa holders, but not by as much as the agency had originally proposed in October.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia in a call with reporters said the department had lowered the new prevailing wage levels and decided to phase them in over the next 18 months in response to concerns raised about an interim rule adopted three months ago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

