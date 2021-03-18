DOL moves to suspend Trump-era H-1B wage rule until late next year

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday proposed delaying by another 18 months the effective date of a Trump administration rule significantly raising the minimum wages employers must pay to highly skilled H-1B visa holders.

DOL in a notice in the Federal Register said that putting off the new wage rates until Nov. 14, 2022, would give the department more time to implement the January rule in an effective and orderly way. The agency had already postponed the effective date of the rule from March 15 to May 14.

