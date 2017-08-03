7th Circuit revives sexual harassment claim against Chrysler contractor

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a former inspector for an automotive quality assurance company can pursue a claim that her supervisors at a Chrysler plant in Illinois did nothing after witnessing an employee of the automaker grope and rub against her.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said a federal judge should not have dismissed Michele Nischan's lawsuit against Stratosphere Quality LLC because there was proof the company was negligent in addressing the incident. The court, however, rejected Nischan's claim that Chrysler was her joint employer, saying the company had no control over her work.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2u8KidT