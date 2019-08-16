2nd Circuit revives sex bias claim by male tennis coach accused of harassment

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived sex discrimination claims against Hofstra University in New York by a former tennis coach who says the school fired him without a proper investigation after a female student falsely accused him of sexual harassment.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiff Jeffrey Menaker and his lawyers at Offit Kerman had plausibly claimed that his 2016 firing, which came amid nationwide scrutiny of colleges’ handling of sexual misconduct claims, was motivated by his sex because Hofstra denied him procedural protections.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KPWshm