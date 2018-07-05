3rd Circuit cites #MeToo in reviving secretary's sex harassment claim

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said that workers who do not report sexual harassment because they fear retaliation should not be shut out from suing their employers, citing the recent “firestorm” of allegations against rich and powerful men that in many cases were not disclosed for years.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the #MeToo movement has shown that most workplace sexual harassment goes unreported, and courts should not assume that it was unreasonable for workers to fear losing their jobs if they made allegations.

