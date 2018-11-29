4th Circuit revives claims that worker's OT cuts were retaliation for harassment complaint

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit by a longtime International Paper Co production worker who claimed a supervisor cut her overtime hours after she told coworkers he had sexually harassed her for more than a decade.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the elimination of voluntary overtime work can be a “tangible employment action” triggering hostile work environment claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

