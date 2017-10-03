6th Circuit tosses same-sex harassment case against U.S. Steel

A federal appeals court on Tuesday said U.S. Steel Corp could not be held liable for a male manager’s alleged sexual harassment of a male employee at a plant near Detroit, because the manager was not a “supervisor” under federal anti-discrimination law.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not address claims by plaintiff David Hylko and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that a federal judge who dismissed the case misinterpreted key U.S. Supreme Court precedent on same-sex harassment.

