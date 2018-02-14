FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 2:35 AM / in 14 hours

7th Circuit weighs Costco's liability for customer's harassment of worker

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A lawyer for Costco Wholesale Corp on Tuesday told a federal appeals court that a customer’s harassment of a former employee was not severe enough to warrant a $250,000 jury verdict against the company.

Seyfarth Shaw partner Gerald Pauling told a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago that although the customer’s conduct may have been “odd” and “unpleasant,” the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission failed to show it created a hostile work environment for former Costco employee Dawn Suppo.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2o8IU5l

