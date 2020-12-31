9th Circuit revives bank worker's Title VII claims over customer stalking

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a woman’s claims that the bank where she worked failed to stop a customer from harassing and stalking her, ultimately forcing her to quit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a judge who tossed out Jennifer Christian’s 2016 lawsuit against Umpqua Bank improperly refused to consider comments the customer made about her to coworkers and gave the bank too much credit for its “glacial response” to his conduct.

