Case to Watch: 4th Circuit to mull worker's delay in reporting sexual harassment

U.S. appeals court is slated to consider whether workers who fail to report sexual harassment may still sue over it, following a different appeals court’s recent ruling that cited the #MeToo movement in saying companies may be held liable in those cases.

Tamika Ray, a longtime production employee at an International Paper Co plant in South Carolina, has asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive her lawsuit claiming a supervisor cut her overtime hours after she complained in 2014 that he had been sexually harassing her for more than a decade.

