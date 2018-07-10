FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 10, 2018 / 9:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Case to Watch: 4th Circuit to mull worker's delay in reporting sexual harassment

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

U.S. appeals court is slated to consider whether workers who fail to report sexual harassment may still sue over it, following a different appeals court’s recent ruling that cited the #MeToo movement in saying companies may be held liable in those cases.

Tamika Ray, a longtime production employee at an International Paper Co plant in South Carolina, has asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive her lawsuit claiming a supervisor cut her overtime hours after she complained in 2014 that he had been sexually harassing her for more than a decade.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KN9COL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.