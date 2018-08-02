FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 12:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Customer-support firm pays $3.5 mln to end EEOC sex harassment suit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A company that provides customer support services to many Fortune 500 firms will pay $3.5 million to settle an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit accusing it of tolerating widespread sexual harassment of employees in California by managers and coworkers.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence O’Neill in Fresno on Tuesday approved a three-year consent decree between California-based Alorica Inc and the EEOC that also requires the company to reinstate workers who quit or were fired after allegedly being harassed. The settlement is the EEOC’s largest in a sexual harassment case since the #MeToo movement began last year and brought renewed attention to the issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OBBkfN

