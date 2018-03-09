FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 12:44 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Florida court says one-time sexual harassment can support legal claims

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday ruled that a single instance of sexual harassment by a supervisor can support a worker’s retaliation claims, even if it occurs away from work.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the Florida District Court of Appeal, Fourth District in West Palm Beach rejected the village of Tequesta’s claim that police dispatcher Tara Luscavich could not sue over an alleged incident in which the village’s police chief groped and propositioned her at a party.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Hk6oMq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
