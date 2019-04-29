Global analytics firm accused of sex bias, retaliation by former GC

The former general counsel of analytics and operations management firm EXLService Holdings Inc filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing the company and its chief executive of marginalizing her because of her sex and firing her for complaining.

The plaintiff, Nancy Saltzman, said in a complaint filed in New York state court in Manhattan that she was micromanaged, subjected to greater scrutiny than male colleagues, and made to do demeaning tasks such as serving cake at a company event because she is a woman.

