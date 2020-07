New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday said a Long Island-based construction company will pay $1.5 million to 18 female workers who were sexually harassed and in several cases fired for complaining.

James, a Democrat, said in a statement announcing the settlement with Trade Off LLC that it was the New York AG’s first in a sexual harassment case against a construction company.

