IN BRIEF: N.Y. governor approves major changes to workplace sexual harassment laws

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed a sweeping bill that will make it easier for workers in the state to sue for sexual harassment and win their cases.

The bill eliminates a requirement that plaintiffs prove harassment was “severe or pervasive” to prevail on harassment claims under the state Human Rights Law, and extends the statute of limitations for filing harassment lawsuits from one to three years.

