Rocket tech’s harassment suit against Boeing venture doesn’t get off the ground

A federal magistrate judge in Alabama has dismissed sexual harassment claims against a joint venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin that manufactures rockets, saying that comments a supervisor allegedly made to a female production worker were not severe enough to support her legal claims.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Herman Johnson in Huntsville, Alabama on Tuesday said the supervisor’s comments, including that plaintiff Deborah Williams should find a “sugar daddy” and that he would perform a “butt block” so other men would not look at her from behind, were “inappropriate and unwelcomed” but did not affect Williams’ working conditions. The company, United Launch Alliance LLC, is represented by Jackson Lewis.

