June 14, 2019 / 12:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hate crimes law applied to Amazon employee's attack on gay co-worker - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

A divided U.S. appeals court on Thursday reinstated the conviction of a former Amazon.com Inc warehouse employee who attacked a gay co-worker under a federal law barring hate crimes that affect interstate commerce.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected claims by the defendant, James Hill, that the federal Hate Crimes Prevention Act was unconstitutional as applied in his case because the 2015 assault had a minimal impact on interstate commerce.

