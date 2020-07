A federal appeals court has revived part of a lawsuit filed by management consulting firm Hay Group Management against its former CEO Bernd Schneider over alleged financial misconduct.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Friday that Hay had not been required to bring its claims as counterclaims in a separate German litigation, reversing a lower court ruling.

