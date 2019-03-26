Home health aides not owed pay for sleep, break periods - N.Y. top court

New York’s top state court on Tuesday said home health aides who work 24-hour shifts do not have to be paid for time spent sleeping and taking meal breaks, upholding a state Department of Labor regulation that had been challenged by workers.

The Court of Appeals in a 5-2 ruling said that home health aides are not “available for work” while eating or sleeping, so they do not have to be paid for that time under New York wage law.

