IN BRIEF: Hertz sued over failure to give employees advance notice of layoffs

Rental car company The Hertz Corp has been sued under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act for failing to give workers advance notice before laying them off on April 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WARN Act generally requires employers to give employees 60 days’ notice of mass layoffs, and makes employers liable for back pay and benefits for that period if they do not comply. While it makes an exception for unforeseeable circumstances, it still requires employers to give notice as soon as practicable.

