2nd Circuit says ‘lifetime’ means ‘lifetime’ in Honeywell retiree benefits scrap

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said Honeywell International Inc must provide lifetime health insurance benefits to retirees who worked at a Connecticut plant, under an agreement their union entered into with the company that previously owned the facility.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Honeywell’s lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius that because the 1994 agreement allowed the company to cancel worker benefits once their collective bargaining agreements expired, it could also prevent retiree benefits from vesting.

