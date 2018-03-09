6th Circuit says Honeywell didn't owe retirees benefits after CBA expired

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday overturned a decision that temporarily blocked Honeywell International Inc from ending health benefits for unionized retirees who had worked at a Michigan plant, saying they were never promised that the benefits would outlive their collective bargaining agreement.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs in the proposed class action were unlikely to win their case, so they were not entitled to an injunction granted by a federal judge in 2016 shortly before a bargaining agreement between Honeywell and the United Auto Workers union expired.

