Restaurant chain Hooters has been accused of violating federal law by laying off nearly 700 employees in Florida without warning last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Plaintiffs Ashton Scott and Amanda Seales in a proposed class action filed in Tampa federal court on Friday said Hooters could have evaluated the need to conduct layoffs as early as January, but only formally notified employees on March 25.

