7th Circuit says workplace need not be 'hellish' to prove bias claims

A U.S. appeals court has ruled that an engineer for the Chicago Board of Education did not have to prove his workplace was “hellish” to sustain claims that his supervisor discriminated against him because he is black.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said Fred Gates’ allegations that his supervisor used racial epithets against him on multiple occasions over six months were enough to make out a claim that he suffered a hostile work environment under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

