Title VII doesn't require threats, poor performance to back up bias claims - 2nd Circuit

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday ruled that workers do not have to show they were physically threatened or that their work performance suffered to prove claims that they were subjected to a hostile work environment and revived a discrimination case against Marriott International Inc.

A unanimous three-judge 2nd Circuit panel said plaintiff Gebrial Rasmy, a former server at a banquet hall in Manhattan’s Central Park managed by Marriott, had plausibly claimed that his working conditions were altered by coworkers’ frequent comments about his Egyptian heritage and religion.

