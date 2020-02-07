House approves bill to wipe out state 'right to work' laws, bolster union organizing

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a far-reaching bill that would expand workers’ rights to unionize under federal labor law while giving more power to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), over the criticism from business groups.

The Democrat-controlled House approved the bill, called the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, by a 224-194 vote late Thursday along party lines. The bill is not expected to gain traction in the Republican-led U.S. Senate.

