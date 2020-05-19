Judge won't toss claims that HP targeted older workers for layoffs

A federal judge in California has rejected a bid by HP Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co to dismiss a proposed class action by former employees who say they were laid off to clear the way for a younger workforce.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose on Monday said the named plaintiffs had sufficiently alleged in the 2016 lawsuit that they were targeted for layoffs because of their age, particularly in light of former HPE chief executive Meg Whitman’s public comments that a multiyear restructuring was aimed at recruiting younger workers.

