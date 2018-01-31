FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 11:07 PM / in 2 hours

2nd Circuit rejects former HSBC VP's bid to revive retaliation case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday rejected a former HSBC Holdings PLC senior vice president’s bid to set aside a jury verdict that found he had not been retaliated against for complaining about the sexual harassment of a female coworker by other executives.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an unsigned order rejected Michael Picarella’s claim that comments made by HSBC’s lawyer, Randall Jackson of Boies Schiller & Flexner, during a 2016 trial were improper. HSBC was represented in the appeal by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nuwJ3h

