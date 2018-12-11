Westlaw News
2nd Circuit revives lawsuit over IBM employee stock plan

Daniel Wiessner

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a lawsuit accusing IBM Corp of causing a drop in the value of its employee stock option plan by failing to disclose that one of its divisions was overvalued, but refrained from issuing a broader ruling on the standard for weighing such claims.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said IBM could not show that it reasonably believed that disclosing the true value of its microelectronics division before selling it off in 2014 would do “more harm than good” to the plan, known as an ESOP, and reversed a federal judge in Manhattan who had dismissed the case.

