January 22, 2019 / 10:05 PM / in an hour

IBM denies widespread age bias, says workers can't sue as a class

Daniel Wiessner

International Business Machines Corp has told a federal judge in New York that older workers who claim they were laid off to make room for a younger workforce cannot sue as a class because they worked in different divisions that operated independently of each other.

IBM on Friday said members of a proposed nationwide class left the tech giant at different times and for various reasons, and denied that it had made any employment-related decisions based on age, in a filing in Manhattan federal court.

