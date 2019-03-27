IBM failed to disclose ages of laid-off workers - lawsuit

IBM Corp on Wednesday was hit with a lawsuit claiming it violated federal age discrimination law by failing to disclose the ages of workers targeted for layoffs as the company embraced a younger workforce.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, four former IBM employees, who were laid off in 2016, say they want to bring collective age bias claims against the company in arbitration. They say they are barred from doing so by severance agreements they signed, but claim those pacts are invalid under the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uyJIEa