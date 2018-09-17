IBM laid off older workers in push to recruit millennials - lawsuit

International Business Machines Corp on Monday was hit with a lawsuit accusing it of targeting older employees for layoffs in order to build a younger workforce to compete with rival tech giants.

Three former IBM employees filed a proposed nationwide class action in federal court in Manhattan claiming the company has laid off at least 20,000 employees over the age of 40 since 2012. The plaintiffs also say IBM has refused to hire older job applicants, in violation of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and comparable laws in California and North Carolina, where the plaintiffs worked.

