FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 17, 2018 / 10:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

IBM laid off older workers in push to recruit millennials - lawsuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

International Business Machines Corp on Monday was hit with a lawsuit accusing it of targeting older employees for layoffs in order to build a younger workforce to compete with rival tech giants.

Three former IBM employees filed a proposed nationwide class action in federal court in Manhattan claiming the company has laid off at least 20,000 employees over the age of 40 since 2012. The plaintiffs also say IBM has refused to hire older job applicants, in violation of the federal Age Discrimination in Employment Act and comparable laws in California and North Carolina, where the plaintiffs worked.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xncJ6C

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.