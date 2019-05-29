IBM says older workers left for many reasons, but bias not one of them

International Business Machines Corp has asked a federal judge in New York to block a group of former employees suing the company for age bias from notifying nearly 13,000 potential class members, saying the workers had little in common.

In a filing in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday, IBM said some older workers had been fired for misconduct or poor performance and others retired, took jobs elsewhere, or were laid off, so they cannot collectively claim they were victims of age discrimination.

