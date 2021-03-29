Judge limits 'piggybacking' by former IBM workers in age-bias lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan has allowed a lawsuit accusing IBM Corp of pushing out older employees and replacing them with younger workers to proceed, but further narrowed the pool of people who are eligible to opt into the collective action.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in a 77-page order on Friday said that workers who did not file complaints against IBM with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission can only “piggyback” on the complaints of the named plaintiffs in the 2018 lawsuit, and not those filed by individuals who later opted in.

