Judge says IBM age bias plaintiffs' proposed collective too unwieldy

A federal judge in Manhattan has refused to send notice to 13,000 former IBM Corp employees of a proposed age bias collective action lawsuit against the company, saying a nationwide collective must be narrowed for the case to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni on Tuesday said the proposed collective includes people who worked in various departments, left the company for different reasons, and are making claims about distinct types of discrimination such as constructive discharge or being targeted during mass layoffs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cPODp4