Justice Department backs reviving whistleblower claims that IBM defrauded IRS

The U.S. Justice Department is urging a federal appeals court to revive a whistleblower lawsuit accusing International Business Machines Corp of defrauding the IRS in order to coerce it into signing a $265 million software contract.

The Justice Department in a brief filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit threw its support behind a former IBM employee who had been pursuing the False Claims Act case on the government’s behalf.

