Westlaw News
March 19, 2020 / 9:22 PM / a few seconds ago

Justice Department backs reviving whistleblower claims that IBM defrauded IRS

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department is urging a federal appeals court to revive a whistleblower lawsuit accusing International Business Machines Corp of defrauding the IRS in order to coerce it into signing a $265 million software contract.

The Justice Department in a brief filed on Wednesday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit threw its support behind a former IBM employee who had been pursuing the False Claims Act case on the government’s behalf.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x9W1vb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below