July 19, 2018 / 11:48 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

IHOP franchise pays $875k, fires workers accused of harassment in EEOC case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The operator of two IHOP restaurants in Illinois has agreed to fire two managers and three cooks who the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says sexually harassed or assaulted at least a dozen employees, and pay $875,000 to the alleged victims.

U.S. District Judge David Herndon in East St. Louis, Illinois on Thursday approved a consent decree between the EEOC and 2098 Restaurant Group LLC, which denied any wrongdoing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NrNqa4

