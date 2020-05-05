Federal courts can hear cases brought under Illinois biometric law - 7th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said federal courts have jurisdiction over claims by consumers and workers that companies violated a unique Illinois law by failing to get their permission to collect and store fingerprints and other “biometric” data.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said failing to make disclosures and obtain consent as required by Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) leads to an invasion of privacy rights, which is enough to establish standing in federal court.

