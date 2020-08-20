Judge rejects constitutional challenge to Illinois biometric privacy law

A federal judge in Illinois has rejected a fingerprint database company’s claims that the state’s strict biometric privacy law is unconstitutional because it arbitrarily exempts the financial industry and government contractors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Beatty in East St. Louis, Illinois on Wednesday said the exemptions in the state Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) were reasonable because the financial industry is subject to strict data security standards under federal law, and states can distinguish between the private sector and government employers.

