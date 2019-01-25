Top Illinois court says no harm required to sue under biometric data law

The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday made it easier for workers and consumers to sue companies over their use of fingerprints, facial recognition and other “biometric” data, ruling that a unique state law does not require plaintiffs to allege any actual harm in order to have a claim.

The seven-member court in a unanimous decision said the decade-old Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) allows any “aggrieved” person to sue over misuse of biometric data, and that includes plaintiffs who allege bare technical violations of the law but no actual injuries.

