August 7, 2018 / 9:04 PM / in 3 hours

EEOC loses bid to seal alleged rape victim's immigration documents

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has lost a bid to keep documents that it says could reveal the immigration status of a former farmworker who was allegedly raped by her supervisor sealed, in a case accusing a Florida strawberry farm of discrimination and retaliation.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Arnold Sansone in Tampa on Monday rejected the EEOC’s claim that unsealing briefs and orders disclosing that the former employee of Favorite Farms Inc applied for a special visa for crime victims could harm her and discourage other guest workers from filing complaints with the agency.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Oj68B2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
