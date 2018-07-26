FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 26, 2018 / 9:51 PM / in 33 minutes

9th Circuit says restaurant's employment records must be suppressed in immigration case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

July 26 -

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said an Arizona restaurant operator’s employment records must be suppressed in a case accusing it of hiring illegal immigrants, because they were the result of an unconstitutional search by the office of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement that Frimmel Management LLC’s employment records were admissible because it launched its own investigation after the 2013 raid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AfQm7W

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.