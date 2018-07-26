9th Circuit says restaurant's employment records must be suppressed in immigration case

July 26 -

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said an Arizona restaurant operator’s employment records must be suppressed in a case accusing it of hiring illegal immigrants, because they were the result of an unconstitutional search by the office of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement that Frimmel Management LLC’s employment records were admissible because it launched its own investigation after the 2013 raid.

