Bar code on debt collection letter violates federal law -3rd Circuit

New Jersey debt collector MRS BPO is liable for violating the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by sending a letter to a Pennsylvania woman with her account number publicly displayed in a bar code, a federal appeals court ruled. In a unanimous decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that MRS had invaded the privacy of Pennsylvania consumer Donna DiNaples because the code could be read by anyone who downloaded a readily available scanning application on a smart phone.

