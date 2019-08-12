DOJ moves to nix union for immigration judges

The Department of Justice has asked a federal labor board to decertify a union that represents U.S. immigration judges, saying they should be considered management employees who cannot join unions.

In a petition filed with the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) on Friday, DOJ said that because judges who work for its Executive Office of Immigration Review render the final decision in many cases, they have too much power to be considered rank-and-file employees.

