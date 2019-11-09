Group can challenge rule allowing visa holders' spouses to work in U.S.- D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a challenge by a group representing former employees of utility Southern California Edison to an Obama-era rule allowing the spouses of H1-B visa holders to work in the U.S., which the Trump administration has said it plans to rescind.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the group, Save Jobs USA, has standing to sue because its members face an increase in competition for jobs as a result of the 2015 rule. The group says SoCal Edison replaced its members with immigrant workers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NxddQI